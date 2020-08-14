Bobby Gene Meadors, age 60 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He was born September 1, 1959 in Houston, Texas to parents Betty and Robert Bokemeyer who preceded him in death along with his twin brother, Dean Meadors; and sister, Paula Currie.

Survivors include his wife, Rebecca Meadors; daughter, Emily Meadors; sons, David Meadors, John Priest, Donald Stone, and Aaron Priest; brothers, Robert Bokemeyer, and Richard Bokemeyer; grandchildren, Allix Meadors, Daisey Meadors, Lily Meadors, Kaydence Stark, Jonathan, Haylei, Hayden, Kyra, Regina, Michael, and John Priest; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Graveside services will follow beginning at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Security Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

