Lone Star College awarded $6.5 million in grants

Lone Star College received five grants totaling $6.5 million from the TRIO Student Support Services program that will go toward assisting students with basic college requirements and guide them toward the successful completion of their post-secondary education.

“This highly competitive grant program is awarded once every five years and it is rare for a single college system to have five awards in a single competition,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC chancellor. “These funds will go a long way in helping Lone Star College students complete their education.”

TRIO Student Support Services program is part of the U.S. Department of Education’s efforts to help students enrolled in two-year institutions and universities. The grant is used to provide opportunities for academic development, college retention and increase graduation rates of eligible students.

LSC-Kingwood, LSC-Montgomery, LSC-North Harris, LSC-Tomball and LSC-University Park will receive a combined $1,317,656 for each of the next five years for a total of $6,588,280. LSC-North Harris and LSC-Tomball have been selected to receive this grant multiple times.

“One of the goals of the grant is to foster an institutional climate supportive of the success of students who are traditionally underrepresented in post-secondary education,” said Head. “It also works toward improving the financial and economic literacy of students.”

The grant money projects may be used to provide tutoring, individualized counseling for personal, career and academic information, activities and instruction designed to acquaint students with career options. Students also benefit by being exposed to cultural events and academic programs not usually available. It can also be used to secure temporary housing during breaks for students who are homeless, are in foster care or are aging out of the foster care system.

Fall registration is underway. Learn how LSC is preparing to welcome students at LoneStar.edu/Fall2020.

Lone Star College offers high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 99,000 students each semester. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area with an annual economic impact of nearly $3 billion. LSC consists of seven colleges, 10 centers, two university centers, Lone Star Corporate College and LSC-Online. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

