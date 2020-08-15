Ila B. Traxler, 91, of Winnie, Texas, passed away at the Arboretum of Winnie, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was born on July 22, 1929, in Galveston, Texas, to the late William Frank and Frona Eunice Evans Skipper. After graduating from Hull Daisetta High School, she went on to attend business school in Beaumont, Texas. Ila worked for many years as a bank teller and was devoted to her profession.

Ila was a member of the First Baptist Church Anahuac where she served on WMU and a former member of the First Baptist Church in Karnes City, Texas. Ila was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. She will be missed deeply by all who knew and loved her.

Ila was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband W.A. Traxler; her siblings Arthur Skipper, J.B. Skipper, Eugenia Minter and Joseph Skipper. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her children Kathy Kreuzer and husband Monroe of Anahuac and Pat Traxler and wife Dottie of Karnes City; her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Michael Kreuzer, Michael Anthony DiMaggio, Anthony DiMaggio, Kyle Kreuzer, Foster Kreuzer and Ethan Traxler.

A graveside service and committal will be held at 9:30 AM on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the gazebo located in Anahuac Cemetery on FM 563 in Anahuac, with Pastor Pat Traxler officiating.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, attendance at the services will be limited. Facemasks ARE REQUIRED to be worn by all employees, customers, vendors, and visitors, 10 years or older, wear face coverings when accessing areas of the commercial entity’s premises that involve close contact or proximity to other employees or members of the public, where six feet of separation is not feasible. Face coverings required by this order may include but are not limited to surgical masks, industrial masks, homemade masks, scarfs (sic), bandanas (sic), or handkerchiefs. It is strongly recommended to minimize the size of services in order to keep our families and staff healthy and safe, along with adhering to all health and social distancing requirements as set forth in the new guidance. Exec. Order No. GA 28 (June 26, 2020).

