Manton Paul “Matt” Stewart went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 2:18 PM. He was born July 11, 1943, in Goose Creek, Texas, the son of Manton Paul Stewart Sr. and Menna Marie Balke. He was raised by a Godly father and accepted Jesus Christ as his savior in 2000.

In the 1960s, Matt served in the United States Army in Germany in the intelligence division. After returning stateside, he worked for NASA, Exxon, and Bayer Corporation. Matt and his wife Linda formed L&M Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Company in 1982 and were married a year later.

Matt was a natural athlete. He enjoyed tennis, bowling, golfing, hunting, and fishing.

Matt is survived by his wife, Linda Clark Stewart; sons Ricky Stewart and wife Julie, John Stewart and wife Allyson; granddaughters Kelsey, Kendyl, Maci, and Addie; brother Sherwood Stewart and wife Cindi; niece Shastyn Stewart; nephew Jeremy Horton; and uncle Andrew Balke and wife Jo.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be David McBride, Kevin Clanton, Justus East, Luke East, James East, Keith Hunter, and Louis Armstrong.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 1pm, on Monday, August 17, 2020, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac, with Pastor Cody East officiating. A graveside service and committal will follow in the Anahuac Cemetery in Anahuac, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cornerstone Church, Anahuac, PO Box 268, Anahuac, TX 77514.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, attendance at the visitation will be limited and facemasks ARE REQUIRED to be worn by all employees, customers, vendors, and visitors, 10 years or older, wear face coverings when accessing areas of the commercial entity’s premises that involve close contact or proximity to other employees or members of the public, where six feet of separation is not feasible. Face coverings required by this order may include but are not limited to surgical masks, industrial masks, homemade masks, scarfs (sic), bandanas (sic), or handkerchiefs. It is strongly recommended to minimize the size of services in order to keep our families and staff healthy and safe, along with adhering to all health and social distancing requirements as set forth in the new guidance. Exec. Order No. GA 28 (June 26, 2020).

