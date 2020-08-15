Travis Lee Bailey Sr., 87, of Hull, previously of Votaw, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Memorial Hermann Medical Center in Houston. Travis was born on December 4, 1932, in Tyler, Tx to the late Gordie Bailey and Omie Brown. A 40-year resident of Votaw, he had lived in Hull,3 years and was a retired pipe fitter for Brown and Root. He had a kind heart toward everyone he met and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Travis is preceded in death by his daughter; Sharon Ray; and numerous brothers and sisters.



Those left to cherish his memory are sons; Travis Lee Bailey Jr. and Thomas Roy Bailey both of Hardin. Daughter; Sheila Sones of Hull. Grandchildren are Josh Bailey, James Roy, Shannon Earley, Dwayne Ray, Brandon Sones, and Jeremy Johnson.



A gathering of family and friends will be on Saturday August, 15, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Faith & Family Chapel, A graveside service will follow at 2:00 P.M. at Moss Hill cemetery. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Travis Lee Bailey Sr. please visit our Tribute Store.

