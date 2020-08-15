Jerson Antonio Alvarez, 18, of Beaumont, Texas passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 He was born on Tuesday, April 2, 2002 in to Omar Antonio Alvarez Pérez and Yina Lizeth Pérez. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Saydi Yaneyli Nolasco; daughter, Emily Cerrato; brother, Yeimy, Fernando, and Keyli Alvarez; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Jerson will be held at ODN Church 1312 Franklin St. Cleveland, Texas 77701, on August 15, 2020 starting at 4:00 pm until 12:00 am

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

