Wilmer Alexis Herrera, 18, of Beaumont, Texas passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 He was born on Tuesday, November 27, 2001 in Fransico Morrison, Honduras to Wilmer Alexis Rodriquez and Jyeimy Herrera.Wilmer was preceded in death by his father, Wilmer Alexis Rodriquez. Left to cherish his memory is his loving mother Jyeimy Herrera; aunt, Yina Lizeth Alvarez; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Wilmer will be held on August 15, 2020 starting at 4:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held at ODN Church 1312 Franklin St., Beaumont, Texas 77701 on August 15, 2020 starting at:00 pm until 12:00 am.

