Sheila Nicole Roberts, 47, of Conroe, Texas passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 She was born on Saturday, May 12, 1973 in Gastonia, North Carolina to Cecil Coleman Matthews and Teresa Dale Matthews. Sheila was preceded in death by her father, Cecil Coleman Matthews, grandmother, Mildred Masters, and grandfather, Joel Roberts. Left to cherish her memory is her loving; son, Jordan Pepper; daughter, Courtney Marshall; Mother, Teresa Matthews Berryman; brother, Brent Matthews; Aunts: Terri Chase, Donna Roberts, Sheila Roberts, Karen Francois; Boyfriend: Steve Woods; Four best friends, Edie Mancias, Jennifer Rector, Mika Mendonza, Melanie Love along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Sheila will be held at Neal Funeral Home on August 18, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Funeral Services for will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery at 2:00 pm. Interment for Sheila will immediately follow at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery. Charles Roberson officiating.

