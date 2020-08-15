Deborah Jane Sharp, 63, of Splendora, Texas passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was born on Saturday, August 18, 1956 in Jena, Louisiana to Morris McCarty and Ideria Parker McCarty, both of whom have preceded her in death. Deborah was also preceded in death by her, brothers, Shelby McCarty, and, Johnnie McCarty. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Roy Booher; sons, Chris Young, Billy Sharp, and wife Jaime Arredondo; grandchildren, Kevin Young, Tara Young, Shawn Young, Shannon Young, Alicia Arredondo, Brianna Arredondo, Anthony Arredondo, Andrew Arredondo; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Deborah loved to play pool. It was her dream to one day own a bar and pool hall. She fulfilled that dream before her death.

Visitation for Deborah will be held at Neal Funeral Home on August 19, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm., Pastor Brad Dancer, officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

