Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 13, 2020

The following people are booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 13, 2020:

Barrett, Bobby Shane – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Brown, Kevin Michael – Parole Violation

Guillory, Breashawn – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Jackson, Reginald Earl – Probation Violation

Jackson, Walter – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Mayes, William Earl III – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Moomey, Joshua Allen – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Terroristic Threat Against a Peace Officer, Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse, Evading Arrest or Detention and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Norwood, Paul Wayne Jr. – Failure to Identify Fugitive, Hold for Ward County-Assault/Family Violence and Hold for Ward County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Parrot, Latanya Dushay – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Roach, Amanda Ray – Hold for the State of Louisiana

Schaadt, Elizabeth Frances – Disorderly Conduct

Woods, Darrell Wayne Jr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

