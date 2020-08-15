Liberty County Sheriff’s Office mourning loss of technician

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is saddened to announce that one of its most dedicated civilian employees, Forensic Technician and Crime Stopper Deputy Coordinator Vita O’Reilly, passed away at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

A family member shared information that O’Reilly was found unresponsive in her home at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday. After being rushed to a Baytown hospital, it was discovered that she suffered a massive heart attack.

O’Reilly remained unresponsive to medical treatment until she left to meet her Lord and be reunited with her late husband, Doug.

The family said a memorial mervice will be held at some later date to honor O’Reilly and her many accomplishments and dedicated service to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the community she helped to serve.

“Vita O’Reilly will be greatly missed. May you rest in peace, Vita,” said Capt. Ken DeFoor, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

