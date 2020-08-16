3 people shot on Trinity River sand bar, shooter still at large

At approximately 11 p.m. Saturday night an unknown assailant shot and wounded three people who gathered on a popular sandbar beach area off CR 644 on the Trinity River in south Liberty County.

According to Liberty County Sheriff’s lead Investigator Shandalynn Rhame, 41-year-old Melissa West, 43-year-old Michael West and 27-year-old Coy Cannon were gathered on the sandbar area when they heard someone in the darkness on what sounded like an ATV fire a shotgun in their immediate area.

“Fearing they might be hit, the three began calling out to the person to not shoot in their direction because they were on the beach. It was at this point, according to Investigator Rhame, that a second shotgun blast was heard and all three victims were hit with pellets,” said Capt. Ken DeFoor, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Melissa West was shot in the stomach while Michael West was hit in the hip and Coy Cannon was hit in an eye with pellets. All three shooting victims were transported to hospitals with what are thought to be non-life threatening shotgun wounds.

Due to the darkness, the shooting victims could not give deputies a description of the shooting suspect. While the shooting in still under investigation, the public is being asked for any information that will lead to the identity of the person or persons who are responsible for this shooting.

To report that information to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, please call 936-336-4500 or call the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and provide a “tip” that will lead to the arrest of the suspected shooter. The identity of callers providing a “tip” to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and a cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.

