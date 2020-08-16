Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 14, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 14, 2020:

Aaron, Carroll Austin – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Brown, David Juroy – Money Laundering

Cannon, Akyran Marquise – Money Laundering

Hernandez-Flores, Hugo – Reckles Driving

Herrera, Cristian – Assault/Family Violence

Houston, Loretta Ann – Money Laundering

Laster, Heavyne – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Narvaez, Eder Alberto – Assault/Family Violence

Nelson, Michael Craig – Violate Promise to Appear, Operating Motor Vehicle Without a License Plate and Driving While License Invalid

Olszak, Richard – Expired Registration, No Liability Insurance and Failure to Appear/Bail Jumping

Riston, Dominique Deshawn – Assault/Family Violence

Stark, Barbara – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Note: Mugshots of David Juroy Brown, Loretta Ann Houston and Akyran Marquise Cannon were not available at the time this article was posted.

