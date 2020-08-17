Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 15, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 15, 2020:
- Avery, Gautie Christian – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Blair, Wayne Eugene – Possession of Marijuana
- Brown, Lacey Denise – Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence
- Eleby, Sedrick Jerome – Theft of Property
- Holleman, Jodie Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Johnson, Zavius Demon – Possession of Marijuana
- Kelley, David Joseph – Criminal Trespass
- Lewis, Herman Lee – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Sheffield, Edwin Lew Jr. – Possession of Marijuana
- Smith, Chelsey Juanita Lynn – Burglary of a Building
- Webb, Kelly Howard – Possession of a Controlled Substance
Note: Mugshots for Wayne Eugene Blair and Edwin Lew Sheffield Jr. were not available at the time of this posting.