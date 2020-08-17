Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 15, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 15, 2020:

  • Avery, Gautie Christian – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Blair, Wayne Eugene – Possession of Marijuana
  • Brown, Lacey Denise – Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence
  • Eleby, Sedrick Jerome – Theft of Property
  • Holleman, Jodie Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Johnson, Zavius Demon – Possession of Marijuana
  • Kelley, David Joseph – Criminal Trespass
  • Lewis, Herman Lee – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Sheffield, Edwin Lew Jr. – Possession of Marijuana
  • Smith, Chelsey Juanita Lynn – Burglary of a Building
  • Webb, Kelly Howard – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Note: Mugshots for Wayne Eugene Blair and Edwin Lew Sheffield Jr. were not available at the time of this posting.

  • Avery, Gautie Christian
  • Brown, Lacey Denise
  • Eleby, Sedrick Jerome
  • Holleman, Jodie Jr.
  • Johnson, Zavius Demon
  • Kelley, David Joseph
  • Lewis, Herman Lee
  • Smith, Chelsey Juanita Lynn
  • Webb, Kelly Howard

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.