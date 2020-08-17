Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 15, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 15, 2020:

Avery, Gautie Christian – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Blair, Wayne Eugene – Possession of Marijuana

Brown, Lacey Denise – Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence

Eleby, Sedrick Jerome – Theft of Property

Holleman, Jodie Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Johnson, Zavius Demon – Possession of Marijuana

Kelley, David Joseph – Criminal Trespass

Lewis, Herman Lee – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Sheffield, Edwin Lew Jr. – Possession of Marijuana

Smith, Chelsey Juanita Lynn – Burglary of a Building

Webb, Kelly Howard – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Note: Mugshots for Wayne Eugene Blair and Edwin Lew Sheffield Jr. were not available at the time of this posting.

Avery, Gautie Christian

Brown, Lacey Denise

Eleby, Sedrick Jerome

Holleman, Jodie Jr.

Johnson, Zavius Demon

Kelley, David Joseph

Lewis, Herman Lee

Smith, Chelsey Juanita Lynn

Webb, Kelly Howard

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

