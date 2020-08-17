LCSO: Two, possibly three, victims involved in Monday morning shooting in Dayton

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is still piecing together what led to a shooting on CR 4901 off of FM 1413 around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

According to Capt. Ken DeFoor, spokesperson for the agency, LifeFlight is transporting two victims to Houston-area trauma centers. DeFoor said there may be a third victim, but information currently is preliminary.

Dayton Police Department assisted the sheriff’s office with the apprehension of a suspect.

As this is breaking news, it will be some time before all the information is pulled together to explain a motive or circumstances for the shooting.

The names of the victims and the shooting suspect are not available at this time. Bluebonnet News is going to the scene and will report more information as it becomes available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

