3 people dead, 2 wounded in shooting incident in Dayton

Three people were killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting incident that took place around 11:56 a.m. Monday on CR 4091 off of FM 1413.

The crime scene is spread out among three different houses, according to Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. Ken DeFoor, spokesperson for the agency.

The motive of the shooting is still unknown but the alleged shooter – Michael Wettstein, 60 – also lived in that neighborhood. He reportedly fled into the nearby woods after the shooting but was apprehended a short time later by the Liberty County sheriff’s deputies and Dayton police officers.

Two of the surviving victims – 66-year-old Marvin Rumley and his daughter, 32-year-old Amenda Rumley, were at the third house involved in the shooting incident. Marvin Rumley suffered a head wound while Amenda Rumley suffered a wound to the throat. They were airlifted to a Houston-area trauma center. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Capt. Ken DeFoor (in vehicle) speaks to Investigators Ann Marie Mitchell and Sean Mitchell near a crime scene where five people were shot – three fatally – on CR 4091 in Dayton on Monday morning.

Two of the deceased victims were at the first house that Wettstein reportedly entered and the other deceased person was at the second house. The names of the deceased victims have not been released at this time. Very little information is known on the deceased victims other than one was male and one was female.

Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Larry Wilburn conducted the inquest and ordered an autopsy of all the deceased persons as the investigation continues by Investigator Mark Ellington. Texas Ranger Brandon Bess is assisting in the investigation.

Wettstein is being held in the Liberty County Jail on three counts of capital murder.

A mugshot of Wettstein will be posted when it is available. An update to this story will also be posted as is warranted when new information is released.

