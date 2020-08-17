Janice Elaine Thames, 80, of Dayton passed away on August 15, 2020. She was born March 11, 1940 in Herrick, Illinois.

Mrs. Thames had lived in the Dayton area for the past 35 years. She enjoyed the outdoors gardening and bird watching. Janice was a great cook especially enjoyed participating in competitions.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Freda Corhern; her son, Nicholas Dean Fellwock and sister, Nancy Askins. Janice leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband Charles Thames, sister, Donna Smith and husband Bobby; her granddaughter, Stephani; niece, Lisa Parrish and husband Randy; numerous other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services from Mrs. Thames will be 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Magnolia Park Cemetery under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Honoring Janice as pallbearers will be Jake Wendt, Lisa Parrish, Roger Smith, Terry Davis, and Randy Parrish.

