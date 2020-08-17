Michael Lee Todd, 59 years of age went to be with the Lord after a couple of months of health issues August 15, 2020 at Providence Hospital in Waco, Texas. The Lord received the funniest angel, and a very loving one at that.

Mike was born May 24, 1961 in Houston, Texas to parents Gerald S. Todd and Shirley Jean Todd.

Services for Mike will be 12 noon, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel, 1304 North Cleveland Street, Dayton, Texas. Graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m., Thursday at Brookside Cemetery in Houston, Texas.

Mike grew up in Houston. He was funny, happy, and loved his family. He took care of his mother for years, as the day would come when he would give her back to the Lord. On August 15, 2020 Mike went to be with the Lord and reached his hand out for the Lord and his mother, Shirley Todd.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald S. Todd and Shirley Todd; his sisters, Betty Jo Todd, Tammy Shriver, Elaine Tabers and brother, James Todd. Mike is survived by brothers, Gerald S. Todd, Jr. and wife Carol, and Charles Todd and wife Jennifer; sisters, Rebecca Stanley and Cindy Moreno and husband George; numerous nieces and nephews, Tonia Blanton, Michael Tabers, Candace Kaplon, Andrea Lopez, Melissa Guy, Donna Boyd, Dena Henley, Johnathan Dodson, Shana Stanley, David Todd, Joseph Todd, and Charles Todd, Jr.

The family would like to thank Amy and Price for the love and care they gave their great-uncle Mike. To our six year old Rilynn Thomas you gave Mike so much love, happiness and joy the time you shared. Thank you and we love you. To Bolt (the dog) Mike’s final words…I’m Ok.. Love you.

