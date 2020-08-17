Timothy Edwin Fregia, 46, of Hull, passed away on Thursday, August, 13, 2020 at his residence. He was born October 23, 1937 to Woodie Fregia and Frances Brashier-Fregia in Liberty, TX.



Timmy is the first born, Jeremy’s brother, uncle to Zaine, Jerrett, Jerry, and Gracie, kin and friend to many, who is very much loved and missed. Timmy has been described as one who had a “heart of gold”, a “heart as big as Texas”. Timmy was always willing to lend a hand to someone in need. Timmy was a hard worker and he took pride in being a welder, his passion. Timmy was witty and could bring a smile with his quick/smart remarks. There will forever be a void in our hearts because of your absence, and you will never be forgotten by us. We love and will miss you so much Timmy. I hope you know how deeply you were and are loved by us, and so many others.



Timmy is preceded in death by his father, Woodie Fregia; grandparents, Bobbie Barnhart, George Fregia, and Lula Fregia.



Those left to cherish Timmy’s memory is his loving mother, Frances Fregia of Porter; brother, Jeremy Fregia and wife Kendra of New Caney, TX; and grandfather, Bill Brashier of Pearland, TX.



Cremation services under the care of Faith & Family Funeral Services, Inc.

