Lisa Michelle Gilliam, 37,of Liberty, TX, passed away, Friday, August 14, 2020, at her residence. Lisa was born on February 15, 1983, in Galveston, TX. to Kevin L. Vacha and Patrica Ann Campbell. She loved her children and devoted her life in caring for them. She was the kindest loving person. She enjoyed taking walks to the canal, camping, and fishing. Lisa loved to party, dance, and was a karaoke queen. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.



Lisa is preceded in death by her husband Donald Wayne Gilliam, her grandparents, and uncle, Henry “Bubba” Campbell.



Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Patricia Ann Whitney of Liberty; daughter, Rebecca Ann Gilliam of Liberty; son, Dakota Wayne Gilliam of Liberty; sisters, Melody S. Hartman and husband Dustin of Hardin, Helen Rosie Tuttle and husband Jeremy of Pasadena, Renee Marie Davis and husband David of Liberty, Mary Ann Slavin of Mississippi; brother, William “LIttle Bubba” Vacha, and many loving relatives and host of friends.



A service of remembrance is pending.



Honoring Lisa as pallbearers are Melody S.Hartman, Helen Rosie Tuttle, Renee Marie Davis, Mary Ann Slavin, Josh Peri, Wesley Jenkins, Olan Pilgreen, Daniel Pilgreen, Doug Fillingim, and William “Little Bubba” Vacha. Honorary pallbearers are Ian Vollert and Connor Christ To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Lisa Michelle Gilliam, please visit our Tribute Store.

