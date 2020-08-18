Howard “Scrap” Croft, of Tarkington Prairie, Texas, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at his home. He was born June 5th, 1935 in Tarkington, to the late William Croft and Mary Noack Brown.

Scrap was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Wanda Aiken Croft; son Daryl Croft; and brother L.D. Croft. He is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Croft Rayburn and husband Robert and Debbie Croft Heath and husband Randy; his brothers Roy Croft and wife Barbara, Delbert Croft and wife Kate; his grandchildren Stacey, Joe, Rachel, Steven, Lisa, Ross, Shaina, Kristin, and Tom; and his great-grandchildren Jake, Jacey, Emma, Gage, and Kaytin.

Scrap spent his life growing and running Croft Logging Company. When not in the woods, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. Scrap was a long-time member and Deacon at Simmons Bottom Assembly of God Church. He will be greatly missed by all that loved him.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Robert Rayburn, Randy Heath, Glen Croft, Steven Sackett, William Croft, Ross Heath, and Tom Brockner. Honorary pallbearers are Roy Croft and Delbert Croft.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 8pm on Thursday, August 20, 2020, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will be held at 10am, on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Cornerstone Church, 27453 Highway 105W in Cleveland. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Ryan Cemetery in Cleveland.

