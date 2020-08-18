Hardin ISD superintendent resigns

Gerald Nixon has resigned as superintendent of schools for Hardin ISD. According to a statement from the district, an agreement has been reached that allows Nixon the ability to pursue other interests and permits the Hardin ISD Board of Directors to begin the process of hiring another superintendent.

The Board and Nixon have entered into the agreement believing it is in their respective best interests and in the best interests of the District.

“On behalf of the entire District, the Board of Trustees expresses its sincere appreciation to Mr. Nixon for his efforts while serving as superintendent of this great school district and its wonderful students, parents and administrators, and for the many achievements and accomplishments of the entire District team during Mr. Nixon’s tenure as superintendent,” the statement reads.

The statement goes on to say that Nixon appreciates the present and past boards for providing him with the opportunity to serve Hardin ISD.

“A school district is measured by the commitment of the board, staff and community to its children and their achievements. This District is indeed so committed,” the statement continues.

In Hardin ISD’s statement, the District wishes Nixon the best in his future endeavors. The Board will soon begin its search for a new superintendent as not to disrupt the District’s operations.

