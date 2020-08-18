City of Dayton to temporarily close some city streets

Dayton’s Public Works Department will temporarily close portions of some streets tomorrow, August 19, as crews work on road improvements. Streets affected by the closure include Houston St., Clarence St., Lecour Ave, Daisy St. and Hazel St.

Residents are asked to schedule access to and from their residences before 7 am and after 4 pm.

Work will be done, weather permitting.



The City of Dayton appreciates the patience of our residents as we work to improve our city streets.

For more information, questions or concerns, please contact Roy Rodriguez at 936-258-2354.

