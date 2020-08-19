Entergy Texas celebrates 20 years of fan giveaways

For the 20th summer in a row, Entergy Texas, Inc. donated fans to help low-income customers stay cool and save money. This year, the company donated 1,300 boxed fans to 34 agencies and locations across southeast Texas, bringing the total number of fans donated to 23,200 since the start of the program.

“The Texas summer heat can be stifling, especially for individuals who don’t have access to air conditioning at home,” said Stuart Barrett, vice president of customer service for Entergy Texas. “We know these fans go a long way in helping our low-income customers stay comfortable, and they also help them save money by offering an alternative cooling option.

“Programs like this are successful thanks to the local partners who help us distribute these fans to low-income customers across southeast Texas,” Barrett said. “We’re grateful for our local cities and agencies who help make this program a success year after year.”

The following towns and locations that received fans this year include:

City of Dayton Police Department

City of Daisetta

Some Other Place in Beaumont

Salvation Army in Beaumont

United Christian Care Center in Vidor

Salvation Army in Orange

St. Vincent de Paul in Winnie

Salvation Army in Port Arthur

Community Care Prayer Outreach in Nederland

Caring Christians Sharing in Sour Lake

Christian Care Center in Silsbee

Hardin County United Appeals in Kountze

Tri-County CAP, Inc. in Woodville

Community Assistance Center in Conroe

St. Vincent De Paul – Sacred Heart in Conroe

Interfaith of the Woodlands

The Mission Northeast in New Caney

Cleveland Senior Center

Corrigan City Hall

Covenant with Christ in Cleveland

Shepherd Senior Center in Shepherd

Normangee City Hall

Midway City Hall

Trinity City Hall

Riverside City Hall

Good Shepherd Mission in Huntsville

New Waverly City Hall

Son-shine Outreach Center in Madisonville

Calvert City Hall

Franklin City Hall

Bremond City Hall

Kosse City Hall

Christian Community Center in Navasota

SAAM Place in Somerville

In 2020, the Entergy Corporation and the Entergy Charitable Foundation have helped power stronger, healthier communities by contributing approximately $670,000 to more than 100 nonprofit organizations in Texas during the first two quarters of the year. These grants provided funding and support for broad-based initiatives ranging from education and workforce development to poverty solutions, the arts and community improvement initiatives across southeast Texas.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect customers, Entergy Texas implemented an Enhanced Customer Assistance Plan that includes offering flexible options to extend time to pay with payment arrangements and waiving late fees, if any. Customers requiring such arrangements should call 1-800-ENTERGY (800-368-3749) or visit myEntergy.

About Entergy Texas

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 461,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,600 employees.

