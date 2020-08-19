Motorists advised of major roadwork project this weekend on Grand Parkway at I-10

The Grand Parkway Infrastructure team is announcing that crews are scheduled to engage in another critical milestone – the construction of the new SH 99 bridge that will travel over IH 10. Bridge beam operations over all IH 10 main lanes will take place on Saturday, Aug. 22, and bridge beam operations over the frontage roads is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29.

The construction of this new bridge will be performed in several stages as crews will need to set bridge beams, set deck panels, pour the concrete roadway, and other miscellaneous activities.

Here is the schedule for the roadwork:

Saturday, August 22

8 A.M.

Left lane closure on IH 10 eastbound between SH 146 and SH 99 begins.

8 P.M.

IH 10 eastbound main lanes closure at SH 99 begins. Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road.

Eastbound frontage road will be closed between SH 99 northbound and southbound. Motorists will be detoured south on SH 99 to Old Needle Point Road and make a U-turn to head north on SH 99 to access the eastbound frontage road.

Westbound frontage road closed at SH 99. Motorists will be detoured to frontage road U-turn to travel eastbound.

Frontage road U-turns will not be impacted.

11 P.M.

There will be several 30-minute intermittent closures of all IH 10 westbound main lanes at SH 99 until 4AM. The SH 99 exit ramp will be used to relieve traffic that will be detoured to the frontage.

Westbound frontage road will be closed at FM 3180 in Mont Belvieu.

Sunday, August 23

4 A.M.

All IH 10 eastbound and westbound main lanes reopen to traffic.

7 A.M.

Eastbound and westbound frontage roads reopen.









Share this: Twitter

Facebook

