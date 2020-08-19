Livingston man shot after altercation at gas station in Cleveland

For the third time this week, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the county. The most recent happened Tuesday night at the Shell Station on US 59 at Morgan Cemetery Road (CR 379).

According to Capt. Robert Dunn, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, Alberto Lamas III, 36, of Pasadena, was arrested after he allegedly shot the driver of another vehicle after the two were involved in a minor accident in the parking lot.

Preliminary information suggests that Lamas had been at the game room next door to the Shell Station. Taylor’s vehicle was pulled in front of the store – not by the gas pumps.

“We still don’t know exactly how the vehicle contact happened – whether it was an accident or on purpose. Lama’s vehicle – a Silverado pickup truck – made contact with a Ford passenger car driven by Jus Taylor, 27, of Livingston,” Dunn said. “Lamas exited his vehicle and an argument ensued, which ended with Lamas shooting Taylor in the leg.”

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found Lamas still at the scene. He surrendered and was taken to the Liberty County Jail on a charge of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.

Taylor was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Both vehicles were impounded and towed to the Smith Towing storage lot in Cleveland, Dunn said.

The other two shootings this week were in the Dayton area. Three people were shot while visiting a sandbar along the Trinity River on Sunday night and on Monday five people were shot – three fatally – at an incident on CR 4091.

