George Barry Whittaker, a lifelong resident of Liberty, TX passed away on August 18th, 2020 at the age of 74. He began his journey on earth May 13, 1946.

He was a devoted husband to Jo Ann, his high school sweetheart and wife of 52 years. He was a loving father to his two daughters Benicia and Julie and sons-in-law, Bryan Bendele and Brian Feldott. He was the very proud grandfather of Avery Bendele age 19, Bailey Bendele age 13, Maddox Feldott age 15 and Dorian Feldott age 10. He is also survived by his beloved sister and brother, Geneva Sisk, Wayne Whittaker and numerous treasured nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents George Whittaker, OnaLee Smart Whittaker, and his brother Arvin Whittaker.

He was a truly special person to his family and his community. Starting at a young age he was a great example of how hard work and perseverance can bring great rewards. He was student body president and voted class favorite at Liberty High School, Football Scholar at the University of Houston, served as president of the Trinity Valley Exposition, and spent most of his professional career working as an executive at Texas Commerce/Chase Bank.

After retirement, Barry began his favorite career as a full time Cattle Rancher. His love for cattle started at the age of 13 when he won the calf scramble at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Barry had a passion for caring for the land and a great love of nature. He dedicated the last years of his life to making Cypress Hill Ranch into a legacy of Texas land to be passed on to his children and grandchildren.

He was a strong, brave, and kind man who never met a stranger. He was a great storyteller and always kept those around him laughing. He had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel. Some of his favorite travels were trips with his grandchildren to Yellowstone National park, white water rafting in Oregon, and swimming with the sting rays in the Cayman Islands. He also loved fishing, hunting, and music.

His life was a blessing, and his memory will be a treasure. He is loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5:30 – 7:30 PM on Friday, August 21, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Liberty 602 Main St., Liberty, Texas 77575. A memorial service will be held the following day, August 22, 2020 at 10am at First Baptist with Pastor Glenn Leatherman officiating.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Spirit Horse Therapeutic Riding Center, 50 Private Rd. 138, Liberty TX 77575, Facebook, Spirit Horse, Make a donation or Gardening/Texas History Books to Liberty Municipal Library, 1710 Sam Houston, Liberty, TX 77575.

