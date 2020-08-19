Leonard L. Loftin, 83, of Thicket, Texas passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Thicket on July 3, 1937 to parents Hecter Loftin and Beatrice Golden Loftin.

Leonard served in the US Army during the Vietnam Era. After leaving the military, he worked in the oil fields for most of his career. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Votaw. Leonard was a down-to-earth man who took pride in raising his family. He was an upstanding member of his community. Leonard was a Godly man who enjoyed sharing scripture with others. He cherished his grandchildren. Leonard will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Leonard was proceeded in death by his parents; wife Lajuna Joy Loftin; sister Marie Clemons and brother-in-law Willie Wiemer. He leaves behind to cherish his memory son Dale Miller and wife Kelly of Batson; daughter Gail Kervin and husband Ray of Votaw; daughter Sherry Burnett and husband Rip of Batson; son Stanley Loftin and wife Sheri of Chappell Hill; daughter Linda Nelson and husband Duff of Thicket; daughter Cheryl Ann Robinson and husband David of Jackson, MS.; sister Bernice Wiemer; twelve grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren and numerous other loving family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 10am on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Hall Cemetery in Thicket 2285 Old Whiteoak Rd, Thicket, Texas 77374.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

