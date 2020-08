The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 17, 2020:

Flounay, Wendy Renee – Possession of Marijuana

Gilbert, Jessica – Theft of Property

Marlow, Steven James – Criminal Trespass and Theft of Property

Montoya, Samuel Mares II – Assault/Family Violence

Nizamani, Rizwan Ahmed – Disorderly Conduct

Parker, Anthony Laurence – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Wettstein, Michael Dale – Capital Murder

