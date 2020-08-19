Fire destroys home in Moss Hill

An early-morning fire destroyed a single-wide mobile home on SH 105 East in Moss Hill on Wednesday. It is believed that faulty electrical lines may have contributed to the fire, according to Liberty County Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller.

No injuries were reported. For a few anxious moments, the residents, who rent the home from owner Phil Fitzgerald, thought their dog had been killed in the fire but the dog resurfaced outside the home once the fire was extinguished.

Liberty County Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller applies water to a house fire on SH 105 East in Moss Hill Wednesday morning. Hergemueller was one of the first firefighters on scene. He was enjoying a road trip with family members when he happened upon the house fire.

Hergemueller said that a new window air conditioning system had recently been installed in the front section of the house, which is where the fire appears to have originated. The AC unit may have caused an overload on the electrical lines in the house and sparked a blaze.

The fire was reported around 6 a.m. by passersby, including Hergemueller, who was enjoying a road trip with family members. When he spotted the fire, he stopped and tried to alert the residents of the home, who were apparently away at the time.

Firefighters arrived within 10-15 minutes of being notified. By 7 a.m., the fire was mostly extinguished.

Assisting Hardin VFD with the fire were Liberty County Hazmat, North Liberty VFD, Saratoga VFD, Cypress Lakes VFD and Liberty FD.

Cypress Lakes Fire Chief Erskin Holcomb, who serves as an assistant fire marshal for Liberty County, directs firefighters from Saratoga while Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller works the phone at a house fire on SH 105 East in Moss Hill.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

