DWI crash knocks out power in Dayton Thursday night

Many Dayton residents are in the dark tonight following a DWI crash that took out a power pole and knocked out electricity to homes and businesses south of the railroad tracks and east of Main Street, according to Lt. Shane Burleigh, a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department.

Entergy Texas is projecting that power will be out until midnight.

Dayton police have responded to multiple car accidents tonight, including a wrong-way driver who entered the westbound lane of traffic and crashed out in the Liberty Belle Ranch, Burleigh said.

“We have had a total of five crashes tonight in different parts of town. None were horrible but patrol is having a busy night,” he said.

The evening’s accidents come after a full day of other accidents in the City of Dayton.

“Fortunately, no one was killed today, just injured,” he said. “We normally work about 400-500 crashes per year. We have a lot of traffic in Dayton, but this is not normal for one day.”

Burleigh plans to update Bluebonnet News on all the accidents that took place on Thursday some time Friday. An update will be posted at that time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

