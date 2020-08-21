Misty Dawn Herndon, 38, of Dayton passed away on August 17, 2020 at her home. Misty was born November 30, 1981 in Liberty, Texas to parents Alvin Herndon, Sr. and Debra Randolph Herndon.

Misty had lived in Dayton for most of her life and had previously lived in Crosby. She attended Dayton High School.

Misty was preceded in death by her parents, her grandparents, Frank Barnes, Cecile Randolph and Marion Russell; brother, Lucas Herndon. She is survived by her grandmother, Eva Barnes; children, Austin Martin, Tyler Martin, Taylor Herndon, Alyssa Brodd; grandchild, Alexis Herndon; siblings, Alvin Herndon, Jr. and wife Daisie, Bruce Herndon, Lacy Herndon; Quinton Collins and wife Megan; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Service will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Byron Reeves officiating.

