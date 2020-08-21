Velma Genevieve Busby (Memaw to all her family) slipped quietly into eternity with her Lord at 5pm on Tuesday, August 18 at her residence in Georgetown, Texas near her oldest son, Dale. She was 87 years young and had suffered from dementia for several years.

Memaw was born at Hotel Dieu in Beaumont on February 2, 1933 to Genevieve and Cleveland Narcisse Parfait. She was the older sister to Rita Parfait and had four brothers: Lloyd, James, Jack and Hal, all of whom have preceded her in death. Her father died when she was five years old and shortly thereafter she was moved to the Pythian Home in Weatherford, Texas where she started school in the second grade. She graduated from high school in Weatherford in 1950.

Velma was hired at Hill Butane Company in Beaumont on January 2, 1951 where she met Levelle (Dale) Hill whom she married on January 28, 1951! Together they started their family with four boys—Dale, Lee, Steve and Mike. In November of 1957 her husband, Dale, was killed in a hunting accident in Wichita Falls. She and the boys moved from Bossier City, Louisiana back to Beaumont to be near family.

Following the death of her husband, Velma applied to and was accepted at the Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in Beaumont in 1958, graduating in 1961 as a Registered Nurse. She worked for the hospital for a while, later at the office of Dr. Richard L. Sharkey, and completed her career as the plant nurse at Mobil Chemical Company.

In 1964 Velma married Richard Oscar (Dick) Busby. Together they lived in Beaumont and raised their family of four boys until they moved to Liberty in 1972 where Dick took over his family’s business following the death of his father. They loved their church and were very active members of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Liberty where her service will be held on Sunday at 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

Memaw is survived by her four sons, Dale and his wife, Karen of Lago Vista, Texas, Lee and his wife, Teresa of Hampshire, Texas, Steve from Hardin, Texas and Mike and his wife, Dawn of Angleton, Texas. Also surviving her are eleven grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that all donations be made to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Liberty or the Alzheimer’s Foundation. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

