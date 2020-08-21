Benediza “Vita” Castillo O’Reilly, 61, of Dayton, Texas passed away on August 15, 2020 at Houston Methodist Hospital in Baytown. She was born on April 1, 1959 in Silver City, New Mexico to parents John Paul Castillo and Julia Placencio.

Vita was a Forensic Technician and Crime Stopper Coordinator for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. Vita was a vivacious woman who lived life to the fullest. She was passionate, strong-willed and courageous. She was dedicated to making her community a better place. Vita was strong in her faith and a long standing member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dayton. She had a creative spirit and was a fantastic artist. She loved to paint and decorate. She had a big heart and a smile that would light up the room. Vita loved to laugh. She was adventurous and traveled the world with her late husband Doug. Vita will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Vita was preceded in death by her parents; husband and love of her life Doug O’Reilly. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her only child, daughter Heather Michael Mullins; two grandsons Evan and Trent Mullins; brothers Eric Castillo, Johnny Castillo, Manuel Castillo; and numerous other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 9-10 AM on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575. A memorial service and celebration of life will begin at 10 AM.

A word of tribute and/or condolences can be shared with the family by visiting http://www.allisonfuneralservices.com

