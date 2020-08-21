Nathan Glenn Flowers, 64, of Liberty, was found passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at his residence in Liberty. He was born on October 31, 1955, in Liberty to Milton B. Flowers and Helen Joann Mansel. He was a crew boat captain and had lived in Liberty most of his life.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Milton B. Flowers and Joann Mansel and brother, Gary Flowers.

Those left to cherish his memory are; brother, Kenneth Flowers and wife Cheryl of Hankamer. Sister, Cheryl Gaither and husband Edward of Three Rivers, Tx. Step-sister, Miranda Simmons and husband Timmy of Daisetta, and numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of loving family and friends.

Nathan loved to play the guitar, was a member of The Liberty VFW Post 5621,and a U.S Navy veteran. He enjoyed the outdoors and being on the water.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday September 5, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Faith & Family Chapel. There will be a gathering of family and friends starting at 1:00 P.M.also on Saturday, at Faith & Family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nathan Glenn Flowers please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

