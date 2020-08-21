Evelyn Ruth Edgar Welch, 81, of Magnolia, Texas, and formerly of Hardin, passed away on August 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Evelyn was born on August 17, 1938, in Daisetta, Texas, to the late George Franklin and Bertha Mae Abshire Edgar. She graduated from Galena Park High School, class of 1956. Evelyn resided for the past seventeen years in Magnolia with her daughter and son-in-law, Nita and Brett Schuh.

Evelyn was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a homemaker for years and later supported the family businesses. Evelyn was very active when it came to her daughter’s schooling and extra-curricular activities. She was always their biggest supporter in all that they participated in. Evelyn was dedicated in her faith and was a member of the North Main Baptist Church in Liberty for many years.

Evelyn pursued many interests, some of which included playing card games like Skip-Bo and dominos. She was an avid fan of the Houston Astros and enjoyed watching their games. Evelyn was also a collector of cookbooks, and what a collection she had. She would spend hours reading every recipe in each book. Evelyn’s favorite hobby of all was spending time with her grandchildren and her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 40 years, Bill M. Welch; and her brother George Franklin Edgar, Jr. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her daughters Robin Wood and husband Tommy of Spring and Nita Schuh and husband Brett of Magnolia; her grandchildren Dylan Welch, Mason Schuh, Madison Schuh, and Gracie Schuh; her step-grandchildren Kaleigh and Lance Wood, and Kathy Windham; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Evelyn’s angels and caretakers Kathy Estes, Sabrina Lynch, Ricki Zureik, and Shannon Barnes.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Brett Schuh, Tommy Wood, Dylan Welch, Mason Schuh, David Welch, and Paul Welch.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 1pm, on Friday, August 21, 2020, at North Main Baptist Church, 4709 N Main Street in Liberty, Texas. A funeral service will begin at 2pm at the church, with Pastor Dick Lintelman, officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Fairlawn Cemetery in Liberty, Texas.

To send flowers to Evelyn’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

