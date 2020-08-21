Betty Mae Kinney, 85, of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in Baytown, Texas. She was born on March 29, 1935, in Gulfport, Mississippi, to the late Julian “Jude” Oscar and Minnie Lou McIntosh Husband. Betty graduated from Orange Grove High School, class of 1953. After leaving Mississippi, anytime she would go back home to visit, she would always make sure she brought back cartons of her favorite Barq’s Root Beer, in the glass bottles, of course.

Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was dedicated to her faith, had a serving heart, and was a longtime member of the Old River Baptist Church. Betty worked for many years, as a Sr. Administrative Specialist, for Warren Petroleum, now known as Targa Resources, in Mont Belvieu, before her retirement.

Betty pursued many interests, some of which included hunting, fishing, sewing, cooking, and canning. She also enjoyed shopping and working on genealogy. But, more than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her family and staying in touch with close friends. Betty loved nothing more than being a mother and grandmother and she will be deeply missed and remembered dearly, by all who knew and loved her.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 30 years, J.H. Kinney; and her great-grandson Lane Jones. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her children Sid Hutter of Old River-Winfree, Dink Hutter and wife Denise of Old River-Winfree, Julie Hutter Green and husband Mitch of Mont Belvieu, Keith Hutter and wife Ginger of Mont Belvieu and Stephen Kinney and wife Toni of Mont Belvieu; her grandchildren, Derek Hutter and wife Kristi, Wesley Hutter and wife Meagan Jones, Alessa Hutter Berg and husband Mitchell, Haley Hutter Hall and husband Josh, Kimberly Kinney Jones and husband Darcy, Kara Kinney Dentler and husband Harrison, and Kristina Kinney Garcia and husband Cameron; her great-grandchildren Emma Grace Hutter, Tyler Jones, Augustus Hutter, Garrett Jones, John Thomas Jones, Brooks Dentler, Kollins Dentler, and Jace Garcia; Betty’s brother Benny Ray Husband and wife Nancy of Gulfport, Mississippi; her grand-dog Sadie, whom she truly adored; and a host of many other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 7pm, on Friday, August 21, 2020, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will be held at 10am, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Old River Baptist Church, 12948 FM 1409, Dayton, with Bro. Ronnie Webb officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow, in Palms Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s honor to Wounded Warrior Project 7020 A.C. Skinner Parkway, Suite 100, Jacksonville FL 32256, http://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, http://www.stjude.org/

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, attendance at the visitation will be limited to 75 or fewer guests, at a time. Facemasks ARE REQUIRED to be worn by all employees, customers, vendors, visitors, and children 10 years or older, must wear face coverings when accessing areas, of the commercial entity’s premises that involve close contact or proximity to other employees or members of the public, where six feet of separation is not feasible. Face coverings required by this order may include but are not limited to surgical masks, industrial masks, homemade masks, scarfs (sic), bandanas (sic), or handkerchiefs. It is strongly recommended to minimize the size of services, in order to keep our families and staff healthy and safe, along with adhering to all health and social distancing requirements, as set forth in the new guidance. Exec. Order No. GA 28 (June 26, 2020).

