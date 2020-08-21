Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 19, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 19, 2020:

Burrell, Jeffrey Lloyd – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence and Resisting Arrest

Carbajal, Jose – Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Sexual Assault and Disorderly Conduct

Deblanc, Bryan Keith – Public Intoxication

Jenkins, Carey Niederhofer – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Myers, Dustin – Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Nduwamungu, Idrissa – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Resisting Arrest

Note: Mugshots of Dustin Myers and Jose Carbajal were not available at the time of this posting.

Burrell, Jeffrey Lloyd

Deblanc, Bryan Keith

Jenkins, Carey Niederhofer

Nduwamungu, Idrissa

