Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 19, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 19, 2020:

  • Burrell, Jeffrey Lloyd – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence and Resisting Arrest
  • Carbajal, Jose – Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Sexual Assault and Disorderly Conduct
  • Deblanc, Bryan Keith – Public Intoxication
  • Jenkins, Carey Niederhofer – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Myers, Dustin – Theft of a Motor Vehicle
  • Nduwamungu, Idrissa – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Resisting Arrest

Note: Mugshots of Dustin Myers and Jose Carbajal were not available at the time of this posting.

