Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 19, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 19, 2020:
- Burrell, Jeffrey Lloyd – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence and Resisting Arrest
- Carbajal, Jose – Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Sexual Assault and Disorderly Conduct
- Deblanc, Bryan Keith – Public Intoxication
- Jenkins, Carey Niederhofer – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Myers, Dustin – Theft of a Motor Vehicle
- Nduwamungu, Idrissa – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Resisting Arrest
Note: Mugshots of Dustin Myers and Jose Carbajal were not available at the time of this posting.