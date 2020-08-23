Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 20, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 20, 2020:
- Coleman, Nicole – Driving While Intoxicated
- Deblanc, Bryan Keith – Reckless Driving
- Hernandez, Edgar Osvaldo – Evading Arrest or Detention
- Lamb, Brice – Hold for Montgomery County-Injury to a Child
- Matthews, Christopher Paul – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Pitman, Kristen – Hold for Harris County-Terroristic Threat
- Simmons, Lakenya Rene – Amended Order
- Stuart, Amanda Michelle – Theft
- White, Cody Paul – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance