Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 20, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 20, 2020:

Coleman, Nicole – Driving While Intoxicated

Deblanc, Bryan Keith – Reckless Driving

Hernandez, Edgar Osvaldo – Evading Arrest or Detention

Lamb, Brice – Hold for Montgomery County-Injury to a Child

Matthews, Christopher Paul – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Pitman, Kristen – Hold for Harris County-Terroristic Threat

Simmons, Lakenya Rene – Amended Order

Stuart, Amanda Michelle – Theft

White, Cody Paul – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

