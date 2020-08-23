Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 20, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 20, 2020:

  • Coleman, Nicole – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Deblanc, Bryan Keith – Reckless Driving
  • Hernandez, Edgar Osvaldo – Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Lamb, Brice – Hold for Montgomery County-Injury to a Child
  • Matthews, Christopher Paul – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Pitman, Kristen – Hold for Harris County-Terroristic Threat
  • Simmons, Lakenya Rene – Amended Order
  • Stuart, Amanda Michelle – Theft
  • White, Cody Paul – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Coleman, Nicole
  • Deblanc, Bryan Keith
  • Hernandez, Edgar Osvaldo
  • Lamb, Brice
  • Matthews, Christopher Paul
  • Pitman, Kristen
  • Simmons, Lakenya Rene
  • Stuart, Amanda Michelle
  • White, Cody Paul

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.