Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 21, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 21, 2020:

Ascencio-Carranza, Juan Jose – No Driver’s License

Buffington, Charles Douglas – Driving While License Invalid and No Driver’s License

Burch, Melissa Ann – Bond Forfeiture-Theft of Property

Carter, Jerry Arthur – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Crowder, Sara Jeanne – Theft of Property

Hart, Chad William – Robbery, Burglary of a Building and Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Hopkins, Priscilla Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest or Detention

Lienamann, Charistopher Scott – Possession of Marijuana

Weber, Joshua Erik – Deadly Conduct

Burch, Melissa Ann

Carter, Jerry Arthur

Crowder, Sara Jeanne

Hart, Chad William

Hopkins, Priscilla Marie

Lienamann, Charistopher Scott

Weber, Joshua Erik

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

