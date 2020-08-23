Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 21, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 21, 2020:
- Ascencio-Carranza, Juan Jose – No Driver’s License
- Buffington, Charles Douglas – Driving While License Invalid and No Driver’s License
- Burch, Melissa Ann – Bond Forfeiture-Theft of Property
- Carter, Jerry Arthur – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Crowder, Sara Jeanne – Theft of Property
- Hart, Chad William – Robbery, Burglary of a Building and Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Hopkins, Priscilla Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest or Detention
- Lienamann, Charistopher Scott – Possession of Marijuana
- Weber, Joshua Erik – Deadly Conduct