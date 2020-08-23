Cleveland police investigating shooting at Valero station

Cleveland Police Department is investigating what led to a shooting that left one man injured Sunday night at the Valero station at 425 W. Southline. The shooting took place around 10:25 p.m., according to Police Chief Darrel Broussard.

The victim was transported to a local emergency room with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Broussard called the shooting “suspicious” and said officers are investigating whether or not the weapon may have discharged while in the victim’s pants. The victim had ridden to the store in a vehicle with friends.

Several weapons were recovered from the scene, Broussard said, adding that the man’s injury appears to be non-life-threatening.

An update will be posted on Monday morning after more information is gathered by police.

This is the second shooting-related investigation in four days at a Cleveland-area gas station.

The first was on Tuesday at the Shell Station on US 59 at Morgan Cemetery Road. That shooting incident occurred after two drivers were involved in a minor accident in the store’s parking lot. The victim in the first incident was also shot in the leg and is expected to recover.

