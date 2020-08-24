Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 22, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 22, 2020:

  • Cline, Dylan Trey – Assault/Family Violence and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Hopkins, Beau Griffin – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Hubert, Wendell Eugene Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Jordan, Lasandra Jean – Public Intoxication with three prior convictions
  • Melonson, Lashunda Gail – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Presnull, Walter Daniel – Driving While Intoxicated
