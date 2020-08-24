Lolita Bernice Hubbard, 92, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 12, 1927, in Houston, Texas, to the late Anthony and Antoinette Pizzo Tavary. Lolita graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown, class of 1945. She attended nursing school in Cleveland, Texas, and graduated as a Licensed Vocational Nurse. Lolita worked as an LVN for numerous years before her official retirement.

Lolita was dedicated to her faith and was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Dayton, where she also served on the KC Auxiliary for years. She pursued many interests, some of which included knitting, reading, painting crafts, and sewing handmade scrubs. What she enjoyed most was spending time with her family and friends.

Lolita was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She will be remembered for her kind, caring, and giving heart. Lolita will be deeply missed and dearly remembered by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 39 years, William “Bill” Hubbard; and her siblings Michael Tavary, Raymond Tavary, Arthur Tavary, Juanita Scalise, and Dorothy St. John. Lolita leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children Christy Hubbard and husband Rick Crooker of Houston, Kelli Dettor and husband Mark of Dayton and John Hubbard of Seguin; her grandchildren Tabitha Wigley and husband David, Sarah Rains and Kelly Crooker and wife Rochelle; her great-grandchildren Jack Wigley, Joe Wigley, Abigail Cortez, Liam Crooker, and Cahal Crooker; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 1:30pm on Monday, August 24, 2020, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, Texas. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 2pm at the funeral home with Robert Tavary officiating. A private family graveside and committal will be held later in Palms Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, attendance at the visitation and service will be limited to 75 or fewer guests. Facemasks ARE REQUIRED to be worn by all employees, customers, vendors, and visitors, 10 years or older, wear face coverings when accessing areas of the commercial entity’s premises that involve close contact or proximity to other employees or members of the public, where six feet of separation is not feasible. Face coverings required by this order may include but are not limited to surgical masks, industrial masks, homemade masks, scarfs (sic), bandanas (sic), or handkerchiefs. It is strongly recommended to minimize the size of services in order to keep our families and staff healthy and safe, along with adhering to all health and social distancing requirements as set forth in the new guidance. Exec. Order No. GA 28 (June 26, 2020).

