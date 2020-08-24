Glenda Diane Trant, 72, a lifelong resident of Anahuac, Texas, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 14, 1948, in Anahuac, Texas to the late Haskell and Donna Mae House York. Glenda graduated from Anahuac High School, class of 1966.

Glenda worked for many years at Security State Bank and then in purchasing for Chambers County before retiring. She pursued many interests, some of which included cooking, gardening, and baking. Glenda’s favorite hobby of all was spending quality time with her family and grandchildren. She loved it when Kristee and her friends would come to the house to swim. Glenda was full of life and enjoyed every moment of it. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Glenda was preceded in death; her son Eric Trant; and her grandson Dastin. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her husband Carlton Wheeler Trant, Jr.; her children Kristee Hunt of Anahuac, Kymberly Hunt of Anahuac, Nathan Trant and wife Jennifer of Dallas, and Scott Hunt; her grandchildren Kaden Hunt, Bryan Hunt, Brandon Hunt, Kaylee Rhame, Connor Trant, Cameron Trant, Cade Trant, and Finn Trant; her sister Carol York Rutledge of Baytown; her nieces and nephews Leslie Rhame, Jade and Autumn McMillan, Greg Neill, Charley Neill, and wife Sara, Dane Jones and Issac Neill; her sister-in-law Carren Sparks and husband Richard; all of her bonus children; her guard dog Rosie; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

