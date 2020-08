Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia has issued a Mandatory Evacuation Order for at risk areas of Chambers County, effective immediately.

Residents who reside in low lying and flood prone areas and those who live in trailer/manufactured homes are required to move to a safer location.

Residents should follow the Hurricane Evacuation Routes outlined in the attached 2020 Evacuation Routes document.

For traffic updates, visit drivetexas.gov.

