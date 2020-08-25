School closures announced

As Hurricane Laura threatens Southeast Texas, local school districts are already making announcements to suspend school until after the storm. The following is the most recent information as provided by the school districts in Liberty County:

CLEVELAND ISD

Due to the latest development of Hurricane Laura, Cleveland ISD has elected to close schools on Wednesday, Aug. 25, through Friday, Aug. 28.

DAYTON

Dayton ISD is canceling all classes and student activities for Wednesday through Friday, August 26-28, 2020. To keep everyone updated, Dayton ISD will post information via the following venues: www.daytonisd.net, Dayton ISD’s facebook and Twitter and local media.

DEVERS

Devers ISD is canceling classes for all students on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 26-27. School is out on Friday, so the next day of school is Monday, Aug. 31.

HARDIN ISD

Hardin ISD is canceling classes for the rest of the week. Due to the timing of Hurricane Laura and other unforeseen circumstances, Hardin ISD will delay the return of face-to-face instruction for students until Sept. 8, 2020. All students will continue to receive online instruction for the week of Aug. 31 through Sept. 4. For more information, call 936-298-2112 or 936-334-7281.

HULL-DAISETTA

Schools will be closed on Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 25-28. All athletic events are also canceled for the remainder of the week. To keep up with information about Hull-Daisetta ISD, follow the District’s Facebook page.

LIBERTY ISD

Schools will be closed on Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 25-28. Continue to monitor the District website, social media or campus “Remind” feeds for more information.

TARKINGTON

Schools will be closed on Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 25-28. All after-school activities are canceled for the remainder of the week. The District plans to resume normal operations on Monday, Aug. 31. Please monitor the Tarkington ISD website and social media feed for any additional information.

