Hurricane Laura prompts voluntary evacuation for Liberty County

Liberty County Judge Jay Knight has issued a voluntary evacuation order effective Aug. 25, 2020, in advance of Hurricane Laura.

With the changes in the track of the storm overnight, pushing the storm more west toward Southeast Texas and factoring in that Hurricane Laura is anticipated to be a Category 3 major hurricane at landfall, Liberty County is in the Hurricane Watch areas.

Liberty County has activated its Emergency Management Operation Center, working with our partners throughout the County, to insure the County is prepared as much as possible. County Judge Jay Knight encourages county residents to evaluate their situations, resources and locations, and make decisions to protect themselves and their families.

To sign up for emergency notifications, text your zip code to 888777, monitor the Liberty County Emergency Management Facebook page, or keep up with local media.

“We are monitoring the situation and will update as needed,” Knight said.

