The Board of Trustees for the Hardin Independent School District has contracted with Dr. Darrell Myers to serve as the Interim Superintendent of Schools beginning Aug. 25, 2020.

Dr. Myers is a former teacher/coach in Hardin ISD and has served as a school superintendent for 22 years in various districts within Southeast Texas, most recently Cleveland ISD.

Dr. Myers will serve in the interim roll until the HISD Board of Trustees has completed the search process for a new superintendent.

