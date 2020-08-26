City of Dayton provides info on Hurricane Laura response

Hurricane Laura is now a Cat 4 hurricane and is expected to hit landfall along the Texas/Louisiana coast.

Threats associated with this storm will be tropical storm to hurricane-force winds, heavy bands of rain, power outages, and flash flooding. The City of Dayton will barricade and close streets that become impassable during the storm. Rain, wind and high water will most likely start Wednesday evening into Thursday morning as the storm makes landfall in the early morning hours. The forecast and storm models are subject to change.

Liberty County has issued a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. All non-essential travel and activities outside should be curtailed during that time period.



Judge Knight has also issued an Order prohibiting price gouging.

A copy of these Orders are available on the City of Dayton Website – daytontx.org/laura

Reminder: 9-1-1 is for true emergencies only, to report downed limbs, impassible roads, or other non-life threatening situations within the Dayton City Limits, please call (936) 258-7621.

To report a natural gas issue, contact CenterPoint Energy:

Report a Gas Leak: 1-888-876-5786

Report an Gas Outage: 1-800-371-5417

To report power issues, including downed lines, contact Entergy:

Report a Downed Power Line or other Electric Emergency: 1-800-968-8243

Report an Electricity Outage or Check Status: 1-800-968-8243

Now is the time to ensure your home and family is prepared for tonight’s storm

Ensure you have a 3 to 5-day supply of food and water.

Have enough medications and refills to last you throughout the weekend.

Consider your pets and make sure you have food for them too.

Flashlights, batteries and a tool kit may come in handy.

Have all your toiletries and a first aid kit readily available.

Secure patio furniture and/or remove objects that may be impacted by high winds and heavy rain.

For more information on how to be “Dayton Ready” visit daytontx.org/ready

You can check out the latest updates on Laura by visiting nhc.noaa.gov/#Laura.

The City of Dayton Emergency Operations Center has been activated and will remain on alert throughout the storm and after to handle any issues that may arise.

