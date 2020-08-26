Curfew, price controls go into effect for Liberty County

Liberty County Judge Jay Knight, along with the Liberty County Office of Emergency Management, has declared a state of disaster for Liberty County as a result of Hurricane Laura.

While the worst of the storm is missing Liberty County, the threat of hurricane force winds, tornadoes, flooding and other weather-related conditions still exist, prompting an overnight curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for all areas within the county.

This curfew does not apply to a person authorized by the Emergency Management Director to assist in the production of health, safety or welfare of the public, or a person who remains or travels upon private property that is owned by that person or upon which the person has been invited.

The County will also be watching for price-gouging. Goods or services cannot be sold for more than the price charged on Aug. 24, 2020. This includes the following items:

groceries, beverages, toilet articles, ice;

construction and building materials and supplies, and earthmoving equipment and machinery;

electrical and gas generating and transmission equipment, parts and accessories;

charcoal briquettes, matches, candles, lamp illumination and heat unit carbides, dry batteries, light bulbs, flashlights and hand lanterns;

hand tools (manual and power), hardware and household supplies, and equipment rental;

automotive parts, supplies and accessories;

plumbing and electrical tools and supplies;

apartment, duplex, multi-family dwelling, rooming house, hotel and motel rental;

gasoline, diesel oil, motor oil, kerosene, grease and automotive lubricants;

restaurant, cafeteria and boarding house meals;

services of roofing and building contractors, plumbers, electricians, mechanics, tree surgeons and automobile wrecker companies;

medicine, pharmaceutical, and medical equipment and supplies \

blankets, quilts, bedspreads, bed linens, mattresses, bedsprings, bedsteads, towels and toilet paper; and

furniture and clothing

Any person in violation of the order, upon conviction, is subject to a fine of up to $500.

The order is in effect immediately and will remain in place until lifted.

